U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,208.12
    +6.08 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,600.38
    +25.07 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,756.33
    +19.85 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,297.83
    +3.09 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.78
    +1.06 (+1.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,911.60
    +6.60 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    28.31
    +0.21 (+0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2213
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5910
    -0.0240 (-1.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4170
    +0.0020 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5580
    +0.0880 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,748.15
    +1,549.26 (+4.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,008.16
    +39.07 (+4.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,108.00
    +27.54 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,946.14
    +131.80 (+0.46%)
     

Market Recap: Wednesday, June 2

Stocks hugged the flat line Wednesday afternoon on the heels of a mixed session a day earlier, with the three major indexes struggling for direction ahead of key economic data reports later this week. Michael Hans, Chief Investment Officer at Clarfeld Citizens Private Wealth and Steven Blitz, US Economist at TS Lombard joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

