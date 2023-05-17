U.S. markets close in 5 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,123.29
    +13.39 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,109.59
    +97.45 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,374.80
    +31.75 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,741.30
    +5.12 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.61
    +0.75 (+1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,983.70
    -9.30 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    -0.06 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0831
    -0.0038 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5530
    +0.0040 (+0.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2471
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.2910
    +0.9310 (+0.68%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,685.10
    -290.92 (-1.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    589.72
    -9.12 (-1.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,726.90
    -24.18 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,093.59
    +250.60 (+0.84%)
     

Market still in 'wait and see mode' amid ongoing recession woes: Strategist

Tematica Research CIO Chris Versace and J.P. Morgan Asset Management Global Market Strategist Meera Pandit join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of the market, potential recession, and the banking crisis.