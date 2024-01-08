Market volatility ticks up: Where do Fed rate cuts fit in?

Market volatility (^VIX) has slowly crept back up in 2024 as stocks (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) come off of a rocky first week of the new year.

Commonwealth Financial Network Chief Investment Officer Brad McMillan joins Yahoo Finance's Rachelle Akuffo to detail "the fear" the stock market is having to process while pricing in interest rate cutes by the Federal Reserve.

"What we're looking at is something we've seen several times during this cycle — the markets saying the Fed is going to cut rates. The Fed says no we won't. The market talks itself into believing it, then the Fed says 'No,' and the market sells-off," McMillan explains.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.