Markets: 2024 will be 'fairly positive year' amid headwinds

Brad Smith and Seana Smith

Principal Asset Management Chief Global Strategist Seema Shah joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss market outlooks as earnings season begins.

Even after outperforming in 2023, Shah says Magnificent Seven tech stocks may not have "as strong" a 2024 but she doesn't expect investors to "reduce exposure significantly" given tailwinds like AI and the Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook.

Shah foresees a "fairly positive year" overall but with margin compression. She notes that first-quarter earnings could be "a volatile quarter" amid consumer slowdowns, Fed policy moves, and stretched valuations.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith.

