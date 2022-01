Markets: AMC looks to refinance debt, Alibaba stock seesaws, AMD shares jump, Chinese EV stocks rise

Motley Fool

Both fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) have fallen into this category, both down 43% and 21% year to date, respectively. Unlike Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) or Disney (NYSE: DIS), which mainly offer movies and binge-worthy shows, fuboTV primarily focuses on live TV streaming. One of the few reasons that consumers are still holding on to cable is that many streaming services do not offer live news or sports, and fuboTV has recognized this.