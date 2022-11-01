Markets consolidate losses ahead of the close, energy stocks lead sector gains

Reuters

U.S. stocks closed lower for a second straight session on Tuesday after data indicating the labor market remained on solid ground dimmed hopes the Federal Reserve might have enough reason to begin decreasing the size of its interest rate hikes. A survey showed U.S. job openings unexpectedly rose in September, suggesting that demand for labor remains strong even as the central bank has embarked on a path of aggressive interest rate hikes in an effort to bring down stubbornly high inflation. Investors have been paying close attention to labor market data for any signs of weakening in the job market, as decreasing wage pressures and easing demand would help reduce inflation, giving the Fed the ammunition to begin decelerating with a 50-basis-point rate hike in December.