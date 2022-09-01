Markets edge toward mixed close, chip stocks continue to feel pressure
Markets reporter Jared Blikre examines the market and sector action ahead of the day's close, while also looking at the U.S. dollar and losses seen in the semiconductor industry.
‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ sees a window to get rich. He might be right.
Yahoo Finance anchors discuss Nvidia stock after U.S. officials imposed a new license requirement for its exports to China.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Okta.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss August delivery numbers for NIO, which is among the Chinese EV makers reporting their latest monthly deliveries.
Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) and its joint venture partner NAMCOR (the state oil company of Namibia) are pleased to announce they have successfully reached total depth of the third stratigraphic test well, 1819/8-2 ("8-2"), in the Kavango basin of NE Namibia. The well was drilled to a total depth of 2,056 meters reaching all geological targets, on time and on budget. Current operations are now focused on well data
These companies have felt the global impact of a snarled supply chain and rising costs more than most.
The semiconductor leaders could face headwinds as the U.S. aims to stymie competition from its geopolitical rival.
Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, OrganiGram Holdings, and Tilray Brands are all in the red yet again today.
The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even...
12,000 puts bought in a single purchase for $2.14M on 8/26 are now worth over $36M. Was this just a lucky guess, or did this institutional trader know about the BIG NEWS that was about to drop just days after their bearish purchase?
Miller Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Miller Opportunity Trust Fund” second quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the second quarter of 2022, the Miller Opportunity Trust – Class I shares generated a total return of -29.45% excluding sales charges. Go over the fund’s top […]
Lots of savvy investors know that they can generate heaps of passive income with dividend-paying stocks. Here's how they could provide ever-increasing dividend payments to your brokerage account. Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) have tumbled around 27% since the beginning of 2022 in response to subsiding demand for COVID tests.
A “superbubble” appears dangerously near its "final act" after the recent rally in U.S. stocks lured some investors back into the market just ahead of potential “tragedy,” according to Jeremy Grantham, the legendary co-founder of Boston-based investment firm GMO.
Shares of software giant Microsoft have been weak in recent weeks. Prices made a low in June and then bounced back into the middle of August but the price gains have been evaporating and more sell signals have been flashed. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has given back its June-August advance and is flirting with new lows.
Investors need to pay close attention to Upstart (UPST) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.
My rent is $850/month that I split with my girlfriend, and I do not have a car payment or credit card debt. So that might mean that if you believe it will cost $500,000 to buy the home you want, you might want to want to put down at least 20% to avoid mortgage insurance, which means you’d need to save about $100,000 over and above your emergency fund.
GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ: GCT) and Baozun (NASDAQ: BZUN) represent two very different ways to invest in China's sprawling e-commerce sector. GigaCloud's business-to-business platform connects product manufacturers -- most of them based in China -- with retailers across the world. Baozun's end-to-end e-commerce platform serves as a one-stop shop for large foreign companies that want to quickly establish an online presence in China.
Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses Guggenheim's long-term outlook for Bed Bath & Beyond amid the company's plans to restructure.
Autos correspondent Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to check out Nio's stock as the EV manufacturer reports an increase in delivery figures for August.
