Markets are experiencing 'whiplash' amid Israel-Iran conflict

Stock market averages (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) are declining ahead of Monday's closing bell while bond yields (^TYX, ^TNX, ^FVX) soar as the world waits to see if Israeli could launch a counterattack against Iran following the latter's air assault on Saturday, April 13.

SoFi Head of Investment Strategy Liz Young joins Market Domination to weigh in on whether geopolitical escalations could shake up markets that are already anxious for the first-quarter earnings season.

"We're in a place right now in the market where we are priced for a pretty good environment, and that doesn't necessarily make that super risky, but what it does say is that earnings have to come through at least as strong as investors expect them to, if not stronger," Young says about her general earnings season outlook. "We've already seen with some of the banks that if guidance isn't as strong as investors want it to be, they've been punished."

