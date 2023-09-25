Markets kick off last trading week in September, writers reach tentative deal with Hollywood studios: Yahoo Finance Live
Stocks begin a busy last trading week of September. Key economic reports this week include consumer confidence (Tuesday), durable goods orders (Wednesday), and personal income and spending (Friday). In Hollywood, the writers' strike is nearing an end as the union reaches a tentative deal with major studios including Disney (DIS), Warner Brothers Discovery (WBD), Paramount (PARA), and Universal (CMCSA). Yahoo Finance trending tickers include Tesla (TSLA), Costco (COST), and Nike (NKE).
Top guests today include:
9:00 a.m ET: Kevin Gordon, Charles Schwab Senior Investment Strategist
9:40 a.m. ET: Greg Migliore, Autoblog Editor-in-Chief
10:15 a.m. ET: Dylan Ratigan, Host of “Truth or Skepticism.” On Tastytrade
11:00 a.m. ET: Brian Jacobsen, Annex Wealth Management Chief Economist and strategist
11:15 a.m. ET: Karla Walter, Center for American Progress senior director of Employment
11:30 a.m. ET: Craig Fugate, Fmr. FEMA Administrator