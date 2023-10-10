Markets likely to shrug off Israel-Hamas conflict unless it spreads: Strategist

Geopolitical conflicts can impact financial markets, so investors are closely monitoring the recent escalation between Israel and Hamas. Pence Capital Management CIO Dryden Pence believes that unless the violence spreads more widely, it likely won't significantly disrupt markets. While the regional tensions generate geopolitical risks, Pence believes certain industries like defense and energy may gain from increased instability.

