Markets, meme stocks fall into the red ahead of Wednesday’s close
Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre checks out markets and meme stocks ahead of the closing bell.
Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre checks out markets and meme stocks ahead of the closing bell.
As the Fed raises interest rates, here are the biggest winners and losers from its latest decision.
Based on the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), Medical Properties (MPW) should be added to one's portfolio. Wall Street analysts' overly optimistic recommendations cast doubt on the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric. So, is the stock worth buying?
Wall Street gyrated to end sharply lower on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected 25 basis point policy hike, while hinting that it was on the verge of pausing future increases in view of recent turmoil in the financial sector. The three major U.S. stock indexes, which were mostly directionless prior to the Fed announcement, jumped higher then deflated as investors digested the accompanying statement and Chair Jerome Powell's subsequent Q&A session. "The market was encouraged when it heard that the Fed had considered pausing completely and then it was disappointed when Powell clarified that their hands weren’t tied and that they can keep raising rates if they need to," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The legendary investor indicates that more than 60% of Comerica and U.S. Bancorp deposits are uninsured.
The last few weeks have been rocky, with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, and the crypto-heavy Silvergate and Signature banks, dominating the headlines. For a short time, it seemed that the contagion would spread to the global financial giants. Now, however, it appears that we’ve managed to avoid a true banking crisis – and Raymond James’ chief investment officer Larry Adam has pointed out several reasons why. For starters, Adam notes that Credit Suisse, despite its troubles, found a way out
Wolfe Research analyst Nigel Coe took a look at what GE Aerospace and GE Vernova will be worth on a stand-alone basis. GE Vernova, GE's power generation businesses, are due to be spun out in early 2024.
U.S. stocks moved higher Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by quarter percentage point amid a fast-moving banking crisis.
Elon Musk on late Monday offered his opinion on what the Federal Reserve should do with its benchmark interest rate. The Fed's FOMC is meeting for two days this week.
The same dynamics that have left some banks reeling have handed taxpayers a windfall. The Fed will have to navigate them, David Beckworth writes.
NEW YORK (Reuters) -As beleaguered First Republic Bank considers its options, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday there is no discussion on insurance for all deposits, making a "bull case" scenario more difficult for the stock. First Republic, whose shares have lost much of their value since the banking crisis started in the U.S. on March 8, is among the banks speaking to peers and investment firms about potential deals in the wake of U.S. regulators taking over Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank this month following bank runs. Morgan Stanley analyst Manan Gosalia, in a report earlier this week, set a target price of $54 for First Republic shares.
It increasingly seems like First Republic, and its advisors, are in play. Bank stocks slid Wednesday afternoon after getting conflicting messages about the safety of deposits from government officials. At a news conference Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell tried to assure Wall Street—and savers—that their deposits are safe.
UBS on Sunday agreed to buy rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) in stock and agreed to assume up to 5 billion francs ($5.4 billion) in losses, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities to avoid more market-shaking turmoil in global banking. Klein, a veteran dealmaker, was merging his eponymous advisory boutique into Credit Suisse's investment banking operations to create CS First Boston as a standalone business which he would have led from New York. UBS has now assigned a legal team to examine how to void the contract Credit Suisse signed with Klein in the cheapest way possible, according to the FT report, which cited people with direct knowledge of the matter.
Abel, who heads the non-insurance operations of Berkshire (ticker: BRK.A, BRK.B), purchased 55 class A shares at a price of $447,259 on Friday, lifting his stake in the A shares to 228 shares. Berkshire shares rose 1% Tuesday to $460,515, and the B shares gained 0.9% to $303.85. The purchases were made on behalf of the Gregory Abel Revocable Trust on behalf of his wife, children, and other family members.
(Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co.’s Jim Farley was told recently of a survey that found investors overwhelmingly believe legacy automakers can’t be cost competitive with Tesla Inc.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisXi Aligns With Putin Against US, But Hesitates on Gas DealFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s Hands“I’m with them,” t
The regional bank says it's not facing a bank run as investors fear risk of contagion after Silicon Valley Bank collapse.
Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions may not translate into further price increase in the near term.
After January’s stock rally, the story in the markets for the past two months has been volatility. Stocks were on a seesaw even before the recent SVB crash, and the banking woes of the last two weeks have simply exacerbated the up and down swings. The increased uncertainty in the market conditions has put a premium on data analysis, the ability to collect and decipher the mass of information generated by Wall Street’s aggregated trading activity. Fortunately, there are already experts out there
Rivian shares continue to trade around the level of cash on the balance sheet, leaving investors to ask: What gives?
The Fed and other central banks want to bring down inflation at all costs. Is it worth it?
Berkshire Hathaway’s $11.6 billion deal for property and casualty insurer Alleghany a year ago was a coup for Warren Buffett. Buffett, the 92-year-old CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK.A, BRK.B), was able to buy the well-managed insurer for a reasonable 1.26 times book value and 12 times projected 2022 earnings. Berkshire also got a valuable group of noninsurance businesses, including a toy company and a leading steel fabricator.