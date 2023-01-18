Markets, sector indices reverse course to show losses in the afternoon session
Stocks are turning lower following earlier gains in the day, driven by weak retail sales data and recession concerns.
Stocks are turning lower following earlier gains in the day, driven by weak retail sales data and recession concerns.
Investors hope Plug Power can turn profitable in two years -- just as they've hoped for the past 26 years.
On Aug. 16, President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law, directing billions of dollars to Americans looking to upgrade their homes, businesses and cars. One provision of the law allows Americans making less than $150,000 a year to claim a $7,500 tax credit for buying an electric car. The law also provides $9 billion in rebates to help people electrify their home appliances and make their houses more energy-efficient. It’s also allowing Americans to claim a tax credit for inst
D.A. Davidson Technology Strategist Gil Luria joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss news that Microsoft will lay off 10,000 employees, Ian Bremmer’s take on tech giants destroying American democracy, and the outlook for earnings season.
Question: Two years ago my husband took an early retirement when offered by his company. At that time we had a 401(k) with about $550,000 that we gave to a big financial services firm rep to handle. Answer: There are a few questions to ask here: First, is your withdrawal rate reasonable; second did your adviser do you wrong with those big losses; and third, what do you do about the adviser situation?
The software giant announced Wednesday that it's eliminating 10,000 jobs, about 5% of its workforce.
Shares of United Airlines Holdings opened higher on the heels of an earnings beat but the shares turned lower about 30 minutes into Wednesday's session. Let's review the charts and the condition of the indicators.
Here's the memo that Microsoft Corp. CEO Satya Nadella posted to explain why the software giant is cutting 10,000 jobs.
There’s no doubt that 2023 has gotten off to a good start for stock investors. Since January 5, we’ve seen a sharp rally in the markets – the S&P 500 is up 5% in that time, and the NASDAQ index has gained a stronger 8%. While this doesn’t end the longer-term bearish market since early last year, it does bring some hope that this year may be better. Or perhaps not. Economist Mohamed El-Erian has taken a downbeat look at the near-term prospects, noting that headwinds are in play which may bring ad
The fast-food giant appears to be borrowing a strategy that has been very successful for Burger King.
Technology stocks weren't an abundant hunting ground for investors over the past year as the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance, a global economic slowdown, and fears of an impending recession sent companies in this once high-flying sector packing. Shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) and Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ: CHKP) gained impressive momentum over the past three months. Let's look at the reasons these two Nasdaq stocks are worth buying right now.
Just as the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) led markets lower in 2022, the index is working hard to lead a rebound early in 2023. After being the only one of the three major U.S. stock market indexes to finish higher on Tuesday, the Nasdaq once again looked good early Wednesday morning, with futures on the index rising nearly half a percent. One winner leading the Nasdaq higher Wednesday morning was vaccine stock Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), which announced positive news that showed investors the company is more than just a one-trick pony.
Energy Transfer LP (ET) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.
These income stocks, with yields ranging from 5.2% to 9.7%, are exceptionally inexpensive and ripe for the picking by opportunistic investors.
On a generally down Tuesday for the stock market, Verizon Communications' (NYSE: VZ) shares did worse than those of many other companies. The telecom giant saw its stock price erode by nearly 2.5%, amid a general slump in tech stocks and related titles, combined with a discouraging price cut from a prominent bank. Before market open, analyst Bryan Craft of Deutsche Bank enacted a 10% cut to his level on Verizon stock.
A day after Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) shares got a pop from the company adopting a "poison pill" to ward off unwanted suitors, the stock continues in the fast lane. Shares of Carvana are up more than 7% on Wednesday morning on growing investor hope that the used car retailer will be able to navigate through a rough patch that has pushed the business off course. It's been a difficult 12 months for Carvana holders.
Many would-be growth stocks out there are trading at valuations that aren't nearly as high as they were just a year or two ago. A couple of stocks that should be on your radar right now are AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). Let's take a closer look at these two "cheap" growth stocks.
Boeing won a NASA-backed contest to build a prototype of a new, fuel-efficient jetliner that officials said the company aims to fly for the first time in 2028. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration didn’t disclose the names of rivals who participated in its competition, which was aimed at kick-starting the development of more environmentally friendly aircraft. Boeing executives and NASA leaders on Wednesday described the plane as experimental, with multiple technical challenges to resolve before the inaugural demonstration flight several years from now.
As you may have heard, Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) buys and develops hospital space, then leases it out to hospital operators, collecting a tidy rent check for years thereafter -- or selling it at a profit to generate cash for more acquisitions. The real estate investment trust (REIT) is one of the healthcare sector's largest, so it's no surprise that investors are curious about how much money an investment from a decade ago might have made. Let's do a few quick calculations to see how this business performed before examining whether it can be a good investment moving forward.
A couple of years ago, many would have laughed if you'd called Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock a good value investment. Like many companies, Tesla faces significant near-term challenges like inflation and rising rates, which increase the cost of capital and hurt growth stock valuations. In 2022, the billionaire sold a whopping $23 billion worth of Tesla stock to help fund the acquisition.