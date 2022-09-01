Markets start the month of September in the red, energy stocks among biggest laggards
Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith discusses how stocks are moving in early trading.
A “superbubble” appears dangerously near its "final act" after the recent rally in U.S. stocks lured some investors back into the market just ahead of potential “tragedy,” according to Jeremy Grantham, the legendary co-founder of Boston-based investment firm GMO.
These companies have felt the global impact of a snarled supply chain and rising costs more than most.
The Dow Jones, which is comprised of 30 multinational companies, has likely outperformed the other major indexes because it's packed with profitable, time-tested businesses. What follows are three Dow stocks that are nothing short of screaming buys in September. The first Dow stock that's begging to be bought by long-term investors in September is semiconductor stock Intel (NASDAQ: INTC).
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Okta.
Billionaire money managers have used the sizable market downturn to buy these seven stocks at a perceived discount.
GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ: GCT) and Baozun (NASDAQ: BZUN) represent two very different ways to invest in China's sprawling e-commerce sector. GigaCloud's business-to-business platform connects product manufacturers -- most of them based in China -- with retailers across the world. Baozun's end-to-end e-commerce platform serves as a one-stop shop for large foreign companies that want to quickly establish an online presence in China.
Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) has had a rough three months with its share price down 27%. However, a closer look at its...
With oil prices remaining relatively strong despite minor hiccups, energy companies like Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Coterra Energy (CTRA) and Hess Corporation (HESS) have seen solid gains in 2022.
After you receive this alert, we will make the following trades: --Sell the remaining 310 shares of Nvidia at or near $144. This will close out the portfolio's NVDA position, which returned more than 170% since it was added to the portfolio in June 2019 --Buy 370 shares of the First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF at or near $42.
“If history repeats, the play will once again be a Tragedy. We must hope this time for a minor one,” famed investor Jeremy Grantham warned this week.
In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market...
Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell sent the stock market packing on Friday, Aug. 26, following his comments that indicate the central bank may continue to increase interest rates in a bid to keep inflation in check. The Nasdaq Composite also slid 3.9% on Friday. Powell's comments delivered a blow to the stock market rally that has been in effect since the beginning of July.
SPAC-related stocks are deeply out of favor. But some selling pressure might ease after a SPAC ETF finished its liquidation.
Our call of the day from RIA Advisors' Micheal Lebowitz says his simple bear market wealth strategy is what investors need right now.
Today we're going to take a look at the well-established MongoDB, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MDB ). The company's stock saw a...
HSBC Asset Management Global Chief Strategist Joseph Little joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss global rate hikes, bond yields, growth trends, market uncertainty, volatility, and diversifying investments.
Bed Bath & Beyond may want to bus some of those 65% off private label towels it's currently selling to its New Jersey headquarters because there appears to be a mess in need of a cleanup.
The Dow Jones fell amid weak new jobs data. A Warren Buffett stock took a tumble. BBBY stock cratered, with AMC stock also dipping.
A summer U.S. stock-market rally off lows for the year seen in June shuddered to a halt in August, leaving major indexes on track for monthly losses as investors braced for the start of a traditionally unpleasant month for equity bulls.