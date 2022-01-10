Markets: 'Things will become a little bit tougher' for investors, strategist says

Reuters

The world's top fibre cement products maker on Friday fired CEO Jack Truong, saying dozens of top executives had threatened to quit due to his conduct, which was not rectified despite repeated calls to do so and breached its code of conduct. Executive Chairman Mike Hammes later said on a conference call that he had urged Truong to change his behaviour but a "sincere change" had not occurred. "I was blindsided by the termination and unequivocally reject the assertions made by Mr. Hammes and the company," Truong said in an emailed statement early Monday.