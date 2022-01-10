Markets: 'Things will become a little bit tougher' for investors, strategist says
Principal Global Investors Chief Strategist Seema Shah joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how investors should approach 2022 given the current market trends.
The world's top fibre cement products maker on Friday fired CEO Jack Truong, saying dozens of top executives had threatened to quit due to his conduct, which was not rectified despite repeated calls to do so and breached its code of conduct. Executive Chairman Mike Hammes later said on a conference call that he had urged Truong to change his behaviour but a "sincere change" had not occurred. "I was blindsided by the termination and unequivocally reject the assertions made by Mr. Hammes and the company," Truong said in an emailed statement early Monday.
It's been a tough, and I mean really tough year for Brazilian fintech company StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE). Its stock shed 80% of its value, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company shared a mixed earnings report recently, and it's dealing with inflation and macroeconomic changes.
Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel joins Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani to discuss the development of an Omicron-specific booster shot, global vaccination efforts, data on the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine, and raised forecasts for vaccine sales and production in 2022.
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Pras Subramanian to discuss the car brand's highest-ever annual sales results despite a chip shortage, the average age of a Rolls-Royce owner, and production of its new EV model, the Spectre.
Shareholders in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VLDR ) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a...
For DINKs—Dual Income, No Kids—the retirement rules are different. Advice that works for couples with kids doesn't always apply to DINKs. Learn what you can ignore.
In 2014, Warburg Pincus provided a line-of-equity investment to the newly formed company, which said it would use the startup cash to serve new shale plays that lacked the infrastructure to get to U.S. markets.
It can take a while to adjust to a new job. But sometimes you know right away that you’ve made a big mistake. Maybe the issue is a micromanaging boss. Or maybe it’s a job that feels very different from what was advertised.
Read about four popular alternatives to PayPal, and learn why the online payments industry is too big for one firm to dominate completely.
With the shift away from pensions, workers are becoming more responsible for their own retirement needs. Unfortunately, many are falling short.
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. ("Sandstorm Gold Royalties" or the "Company") (NYSE: SAND) (TSX: SSL) is pleased to report that the Company sold approximately 67,500 attributable gold equivalent ounces1 and realized preliminary revenue2 of $114.8 million for the full 2021 year, both representing a record for the Company. During the year, Sandstorm realized preliminary total sales, royalties, and income from other interests1 of $120.7 million.
The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.
Commercial Metals Company is building a micro mill to serve the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Mid-Western markets. The planned mill will help Commercial Metals Company expand its footprint and increase its scale in the Eastern regions of the country. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) aims to have the facility be one of the most environmentally friendly steelmaking plants in the world.
Target (NYSE: TGT) has an impressive history of dividend payments. Sales and profits have surged as Target was deemed an essential retailer and allowed to stay open while non-essential businesses were forced to close. What follows is a closer look at Target's business prospects and its ability to sustain the excellent streak of dividend growth.
Take-Two Interactive Inc. plans to acquire Zynga Inc. in a $12.7 billion deal that will give the videogame publisher greater exposure to the mobile-gaming business.
In this article, we discuss the 10 best global stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Global Stocks To Buy Now. Investors are optimistic that global markets will continue to rise in 2022, as they did the previous year. According to Refinitiv data published […]
The bank has had to be more creative with how it staffs its branches during the current increase in Covid-19 infections, including temporarily closing some locations and rotating staff.
Conditions for winter sports aren't a guarantee. Global warming means less predicable snow in different places.
(Bloomberg) -- France is aiming to raise 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) to help secure enough supply of metals for industries like battery manufacturing as prices of raw materials skyrocket.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronStocks Come Off Session Lows; Yields Near 1.8%: Markets WrapGoldman Now Expects Four Fed Hikes, Sees F
(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. reported a sixth straight quarter of record sales, buoyed by unrelenting demand by Apple Inc. and other customers for chips produced by the world’s largest foundry. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronStocks Come Off Session Lows; Yields Near 1.8%: Markets WrapGoldman Now E