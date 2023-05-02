U.S. markets close in 5 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,141.07
    -26.80 (-0.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,805.87
    -245.83 (-0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,159.67
    -52.92 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,748.47
    -20.75 (-1.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.32
    -2.34 (-3.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,997.50
    +5.30 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    24.95
    -0.28 (-1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0967
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5320
    -0.0420 (-1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2457
    -0.0038 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9990
    -0.4690 (-0.34%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,983.31
    -479.89 (-1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    613.90
    -0.65 (-0.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,827.68
    -42.89 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,157.95
    +34.77 (+0.12%)
     

Marriott International stock rises on Q1 earnings beat

Yahoo Finance

Yahoo Finance Live anchors Julie Hyman and Brad Smith break down the rise in stock for Marriott International following first-quarter earnings.