Marriott International stock rises on Q1 earnings beat
Yahoo Finance Live anchors Julie Hyman and Brad Smith break down the rise in stock for Marriott International following first-quarter earnings.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors Julie Hyman and Brad Smith break down the rise in stock for Marriott International following first-quarter earnings.
"Would be healthy for Fed to say we can stop, pay attention to the data, then decide if we go up down or sideways." Steven Englander, global G-10 FX research head at Standard Chartered, discusses the health of the banking sector, Federal Reserve policy and the US dollar. He speaks on Bloomberg Television.
"Indonesia has a lot of opportunity for the telecom sector." Vikram Sinha, president director and chief executive officer at Indosat Ooredoo Hutchinson, one of Indonesia's largest telecom companies, discusses first-quarter earnings, growth and his outlook for 5G. He speaks exclusively on Bloomberg Television.
Morgan Stanley is preparing a fresh round of job cuts, with senior managers expecting to eliminate about 3,000 jobs from the global workforce by the end of this quarter. Su Keenan reports on Bloomberg Television.
Marriott International stock was climbing Tuesday after the hotel chain reported earnings and sales that jumped from last year and increased its guidance as travel demand soars. Marriott (ticker: MAR) reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.09 a share on revenue of $5.62 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $1.85 a share on revenue of $5.45 billion. Last year, Marriott reported adjusted earnings of $1.25 a share on revenue of $4.2 billion.
(Bloomberg) -- Icahn Enterprises L.P. tumbled in premarket trading on Tuesday after becoming the latest target of a short call by Hindenburg Research.Most Read from BloombergNigeria Targeted a UK Mansion; Its Next Leader’s Son Now Owns ItJPMorgan Ends First Republic’s Turmoil After FDIC SeizureMorgan Stanley Plans 3,000 More Job Cuts as Dealmaking SlumpsFirst Republic’s Jumbo Mortgages Brought On Bank’s FailureIBM to Pause Hiring for Jobs That AI Could DoShares of Icahn Enterprises, where famed
Shares of Icahn Enterprises fell nearly 10% in premarket trading after Hindenburg alleged that the valuation of IEP units was inflated by more than 75% and that "IEP trades at a 218% premium to its last reported net asset value (NAV), vastly higher than all comparables." Icahn Enterprises did not immediately respond to a request for comment and Reuters could not independently verify the claims the short-seller has made in its report. Based in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, Icahn Enterprises is one of the most successful activist investment firms and the chief investment vehicle of Icahn, who is known for his face-offs with several high-profile firms.
The electric-vehicle maker increased the tags on some on some models in the U.S., Canada, Japan, and China. Investors have been wary of price reductions because they reduce margins.
Investors were tuned in to the start of the Fed's two-day policy meeting and continued earnings releases.
DraftKings' (DKNG) first-quarter 2023 performance is likely to have benefited from the robust demand for mobile sports betting and expansion efforts in new states.
The oil major posted underlying profit of $5 billion for the first three months of the year, up from $4.8 billion in the fourth quarter.
Symbotic Inc. (SYM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -66.67% and 17.34%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
The Ford earnings report comes after the auto giant saw delivery volumes grow, and EV sales jump, during the quarter.
The Dow Jones fell Tuesday morning ahead of key economic data and the Fed's policy meeting. Tesla raised prices on its vehicles.
Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -12.90% and 4.87%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Rambus (RMBS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 4.76% and 2.07%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
April turned out to be great month for most S&P 500 investors. But it was stupendous for those who picked the best stocks.
The twin crashes in US commercial real estate and the US bond market have collided with $9 trillion uninsured deposits in the American banking system. Such deposits can vanish in an afternoon in the cyber age.
JPMorgan did not assume First Republic’s corporate debt or preferred stock, meaning institutional investors will not be a made whole. One analyst expects common shareholders to get wiped out, too.
Arista Networks reported first-quarter results that topped analyst views amid high expectations for ANET stock. Arista stock fell.
The annualized yield for the Treasury Department’s inflation-protected assets is 4.3% for new purchases made until October 31.