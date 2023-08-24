Marvell Technology, Ulta, Gap, Nordstrom: After-hours movers

The Gap (GPS) shares are trading slightly in the green after the company reported mixed results for its second quarter, with adjusted earnings beating estimates, but revenue missing expectations. The company also saw a drop in comparable sales across all four brands. Nordstrom (JWN) shares are trading in the red despite beating expectations on adjusted earnings, revenue, and same-store sales in its second quarter. Marvell Technology (MRVL) shares fall as the company's second quarter results barely beat estimates on adjusted earnings and revenue. Ulta (ULTA) shares are trading in the green after the company boosted its earnings and comp sales forecast for the year. Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith takes a look at some of the stocks moving in after-hours trading.