Match announces new CEO, stock falls

The stock market has been very volatile for the past six months or so, and many investors are uncertain about investing right now, given that all the major indexes are in negative territory year to date. Robinhood, a brokerage firm that caters to new, younger, and less affluent investors, has seen the number of active users drop significantly over the past few quarters. In times like this, large, stable companies with long-term track records of earnings through various market cycles are a good place to invest -- like Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B).