Match announces new CEO, stock falls
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- MTCH
Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses Match stock after the online dating platform announced it would bring on a new CEO.
Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses Match stock after the online dating platform announced it would bring on a new CEO.
The Hong Kong market saw heavy selling here on Wednesday in Chinese tech names such as Alibaba Group Holding ( and HK:9988), which dropped 3.7% on the day. Investors also were spooked by ride-hailing operator DiDi Global , which mentioned in its annual report that it is being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over its disastrous initial public offering last June. Hong Kong was closed just for Monday.
The narrative around Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is slowing sales growth in its retail business, in which online stores reported a 1% decline in revenue last quarter. It has fast-growing revenue coming from advertising, third-party seller services, Prime subscriptions, and cloud services. A quick glance at what these businesses are worth helps illustrate why Amazon is a solid investment at these low share prices.
In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer doesn’t like. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer does not like, go directly to Jim Cramer Doesn’t Like These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer is one of the most renowned finance personalities on television. Despite over two decades in […]
(Bloomberg) -- David Wright knows a thing or two about bear markets.Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000 Income Cutoff for Student Loan ReliefHis Sierra Tactical All Asset Fund barely lost anything in 2008 as the global financial crisis caused the wors
In this article, we discuss the 12 best American stocks to buy in 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the current market situation, and go directly to 5 Best American Stocks To Buy in 2022. The beginning of 2022 brought along something investors hadn’t witnessed since the early days of 2020: […]
Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Global Advantage Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Baron Global Advantage Fund (the “Fund”) declined 22.8% (Institutional Shares), during the first quarter, compared to the 5.4% loss for the MSCI ACWI Index (the “Index”), and the 9.7% […]
Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Global Advantage Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Baron Global Advantage Fund (the “Fund”) declined 22.8% (Institutional Shares), during the first quarter, compared to the 5.4% loss for the MSCI ACWI Index (the “Index”), and the 9.7% […]
The online payments company has revamped its digital wallet and expanded its range of payment options.
The stock market has been battered by a tough macroeconomic environment through the first four months of the year. For instance, J. analyst Parker Lane of Stifel Financial has a price target of $150 on Unity Software (NYSE: U), implying a 126% upside. Similarly, analyst John Egbert of Stifel has a price target of $36 on Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN), implying a 223% upside.
Insiders who bought US$1.7m worth of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc.'s ( NYSE:KD ) stock at an average buy price of US$17.06...
The stock could recover after an unjustified sell-off
Whether you're a new or tenured investor, the stock market has sent a clear message over the past four months that corrections are an inevitable part of the investing cycle. Things have been even worse for the growth-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), which has shed 23% since hitting its all-time closing high in November. This officially puts the Nasdaq in its first bear market since the pandemic meltdown in March 2020.
Here's what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.
Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. ("Tamarack" or the "Company") (TSX: TVE) is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Selected financial and operating information is outlined below and should be read with Tamarack's consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the three months ended March 31, 2022, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Tamarack's website at www.tamarackvalley.ca.
The stock market has been very volatile for the past six months or so, and many investors are uncertain about investing right now, given that all the major indexes are in negative territory year to date. Robinhood, a brokerage firm that caters to new, younger, and less affluent investors, has seen the number of active users drop significantly over the past few quarters. In times like this, large, stable companies with long-term track records of earnings through various market cycles are a good place to invest -- like Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B).
In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy, go directly to Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer, the former hedge fund manager and present journalist investor, has […]
Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Global Advantage Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Baron Global Advantage Fund (the “Fund”) declined 22.8% (Institutional Shares), during the first quarter, compared to the 5.4% loss for the MSCI ACWI Index (the “Index”), and the 9.7% […]
It's been a volatile journey for Lucid Group (LCID) since the SPAC business combination was announced. A big surge above $60 in February 2021 was soon followed by a correction below the $20 level. After some consolidation, Lucid stock surged again above $50, with the company announcing the commencement of vehicle deliveries. Investors, however, again resorted to profit booking, and the stock currently trades at around $20. Can Lucid stock make a strong comeback? I believe the stock is already in
DEEP DIVE A screen of stocks that popped during the coronavirus pandemic highlights dozens that have crashed. But some are considered worthy of purchase by a majority of analysts. You might want to keep an eye on them because every market cycle, even bad ones like today’s, eventually turns around.
Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs looks at AMD and Match Group stocks.