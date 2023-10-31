Advertisement
Match sinks, Biden meeting Xi Jinping, I Bonds: Top stories

Nicholas Jacobino and Josh Lipton

Shares of Match Group (MTCH) sink after fourth-quarter guidance missed estimates. The company also settled a lawsuit with Alphabet (GOOG,GOOGL).

On Tuesday, the White House announced that President Biden will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping next month, taking place at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco

The Treasury department announced a new rate for I bonds priced at 5.27%. The rate is the fourth highest rate since the bonds were introduced in 1998 and will pay the annual interest from November 1 through April 2024.



