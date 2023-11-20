Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,547.38
    +33.36 (+0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,151.04
    +203.76 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,284.53
    +159.05 (+1.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,807.08
    +9.32 (+0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.50
    +1.61 (+2.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,980.20
    -4.50 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    23.49
    -0.36 (-1.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0943
    +0.0026 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.4220
    -0.0190 (-0.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2503
    +0.0048 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.3190
    -1.2430 (-0.83%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    37,451.60
    +496.71 (+1.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    773.40
    +3.40 (+0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,496.36
    -7.89 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,388.03
    -197.17 (-0.59%)
     

Max announces Black Friday offer for new subscribers

1
Josh Schafer and Eyek Ntekim

Warner Bros. Discovery’s (WBD) Max is offering new subscribers 70% off it's ad-supported plan for the the first 6 months. The Black Friday deal takes the monthly cost down to $2.99/month.

Yahoo Finance’s Josh Schafer, Alexandra Canal, and Pras Subramanian weigh in on this offering and deep dive into whether other streamers would consider this as well.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Advertisement