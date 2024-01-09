What it may reveal if airlines shift to leasing jets: Analyst

With specific models of the Boeing 737 Max 9 planes (BA) grounded after a mid-air incident and United Airlines (UAL) reportedly finding loose bolts on plane door plugs after inspecting their Max 9 jets, Boeing and stocks and related to the manufacturing of the plug have taken a hit. it. In addition, customer faith in air travel may have been shaken after the incident.

Citi Managing Director and Equity Analyst Steve Trent joins Yahoo Finance to give insight into the economic impacts this incident will have on these companies and air travel at large.

Trent elaborates on the importance of customer satisfaction: "Absolutely passenger comfort is a very big deal. From what kind of aircraft they're flying on, to people getting nervous about turbulence, and as long as you're in a seatbelt, turbulence is not a dangerous thing, but it's uncomfortable for many people. So absolutely, this is something to watch for the group, if we do get into a situation where these problems are prolonged or it turns out to be another issue with the MAX 9. "

Watch the video above to find out what Trent says is the one thing that could reveal if airlines are starting to lose faith in the big plane manufacturers.

