McDonald’s planning to remove self-serve drink machines

The United Auto Workers union is bending on its pay-increase demands, with recent proposals asking for a mid-30% raise, rather than the 40% increase the union initially targeted. The union is negotiating new four-year labor contracts with Ford Motor General Motors and Jeep-maker Stellantis The current contracts expire at 11:59 p.m. ET Thursday, and the UAW has said workers could strike all three companies if tentative agreements aren’t reached by then. Union negotiators recently offered proposals that include a mid-30% wage increase, and the sides have exchanged multiple offers in recent days, according to people familiar with the talks.