McDonald’s planning to remove self-serve drink machines

LONDON (Reuters) -BP CEO Bernard Looney resigned on Tuesday with immediate effect after less than four years in the oil major's top job for failing to fully disclose details of past personal relationships with colleagues, the company said. Chief Financial Officer Murray Auchincloss will act as CEO on an interim basis, the company said. Looney, 53, became CEO in February 2020 with a vow to reinvent the 114-year-old company, laying out ambitious plans for the British energy giant to achieve zero net emissions by 2050, and to invest billions in renewable and low-carbon power.