McDonald’s planning to remove self-serve drink machines

Alexandra Canal and Mariela Rosales

McDonald’s (MCD) is planning to remove self-serve beverage machines from its restaurants. Customers will still be able to get drink refills by asking employees. Yahoo Finance Live discusses the company’s reasons for the machines' removal.