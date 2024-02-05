McDonald's closes lower on mixed earnings, geopolitical woes

McDonald's (MCD) closes Monday lower after reporting mixed fourth-quarter earnings — posting $6.41 billion in revenue, falling nearly $40 million short of estimates. While sales grew in the US and globally, growth did not keep up with Wall Street expectations, partially attributed to slowdowns from Middle Eastern conflicts.

Yahoo Finance Live examines McDonald's earnings figures reported this morning and CEO Chris Kempczinski comments on resiliency.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.