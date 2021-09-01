Medicare in peril as funding runs low

Yahoo Entertainment

Chris Cuomo took a moment on Cuomo Prime Time Tuesday, to point out the blatant hypocrisy of many congressional Republicans. Cuomo pointed out that many of the same people now criticizing President Biden for not evacuating all Afghans who helped the U.S. military, are the same ones who supported former President Trump when he suddenly pulled out of Syria, abandoning the Kurds who fought ISIS alongside U.S. forces. They also applauded Trump’s deal with the Taliban in early 2020, which was the precursor to the events of the last month. “If they really care, why did 60 of them refuse to condemn Trump when he abandoned our Kurdish allies to withdraw forces from Syria?” Cuomo asked. “Why didn't they go after this deal with the Taliban?” Cuomo also called them out for ignoring the fact that the Trump administration was found responsible for illegally slowing down the Special Immigrant Visa program, leaving Biden with a backlog of over 17,000 SIV applicants when he took office. In fact, some of them even voted against speeding up the process. “It was pretty much the same group that voted against speeding up visas for Afghans fleeing the Taliban. You do remember that, right?” Cuomo asked. “You do remember that the Trump administration, with the tacit approval of these people, if not outright approval, made it harder for people to get visas. It was part of his designed Muslim ban.”