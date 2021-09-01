U.S. markets close in 4 hours 41 minutes

Medicare in peril as funding runs low

Rick Newman joins Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi to talk about the finances of Medicare and what the future of Medicare could be as Congress must figure out a plan to supply funding for the program to continue.

  • Why Aurora Cannabis, Tilray, and Sundial Growers Stocks Are Smoking Today

    Marijuana stocks Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL), Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) are all hopping in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As of 1:05 p.m. EDT, Sundial was up a solid 4.2%, Tilray had gained 5%, and Aurora Cannabis led the pack with a 5.2% gain. As you're probably aware, the fate of marijuana legalization legislation in the U.S. is still up in the air, stalled while Senate Democrats try to figure a way to pass a law that does not currently have the votes to pass.

  • Higher taxes may be on the way for wealthy Americans after House vote

    Last week, the House passed a budget plan that may ultimately include proposals for taxing high-income earners and expanding tax credits for middle- and low-income Americans.

  • Former Fed official warns of ‘urgent’ threat of another financial crisis

    Don Kohn, the Fed's former vice chair for financial supervision, warns of imminent risks to the stability of the global financial system and calls on regulators and lawmakers to take swift action.

  • AOC calls on Joe Biden to replace Trump-appointed Fed chair

    • Letter seeks greater action on climate crisis and racial justice• Trump appointee’s term at Federal Reserve expires in February The letter signed by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and others urges Biden to ‘re-imagine a Federal Reserve focused on eliminating climate risk and advancing racial and economic justice,.’ Photograph: Allison Bailey/Rex/Shutterstock The New York representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other members of the Democratic party’s progressive caucus have urged Joe Biden to rep

  • Here’s Why El Salvador Made Bitcoin a Legal Tender

    In a bold move, El Salvador has declared its acceptance of Bitcoin as an official currency. Such a step is quite unusual amongst nations. The South American country has become the world’s first government to make bitcoin an official currency officially.

  • Chris Cuomo calls out Republicans in Congress for hypocrisy regarding Afghan refugees

    Chris Cuomo took a moment on Cuomo Prime Time Tuesday, to point out the blatant hypocrisy of many congressional Republicans. Cuomo pointed out that many of the same people now criticizing President Biden for not evacuating all Afghans who helped the U.S. military, are the same ones who supported former President Trump when he suddenly pulled out of Syria, abandoning the Kurds who fought ISIS alongside U.S. forces. They also applauded Trump’s deal with the Taliban in early 2020, which was the precursor to the events of the last month. “If they really care, why did 60 of them refuse to condemn Trump when he abandoned our Kurdish allies to withdraw forces from Syria?” Cuomo asked. “Why didn't they go after this deal with the Taliban?” Cuomo also called them out for ignoring the fact that the Trump administration was found responsible for illegally slowing down the Special Immigrant Visa program, leaving Biden with a backlog of over 17,000 SIV applicants when he took office. In fact, some of them even voted against speeding up the process. “It was pretty much the same group that voted against speeding up visas for Afghans fleeing the Taliban. You do remember that, right?” Cuomo asked. “You do remember that the Trump administration, with the tacit approval of these people, if not outright approval, made it harder for people to get visas. It was part of his designed Muslim ban.”

  • An Oklahoma congressman kept trying to enter Afghanistan, and now it's unclear where he is

    An Oklahoma congressman kept trying to enter Afghanistan, and now it's unclear where he is

  • Trump Funding Network Paid $4.3 Million To People, Firms Who Set Up Jan. 6 Rally: Report

    OpenSecrets tracked payments through federal records to actors who organized the protest that preceded the Capitol insurrection.

  • ‘We’re not asking permission’: US veteran launches major private operation to rescue remaining Afghan allies

    ‘We don’t leave our friends behind,’ says LTC Scott Mann

  • Didi Creates Union, Setting a Precedent for Xi’s Workers Agenda

    (Bloomberg) -- Didi Global Inc. is helping workers establish their first union, a groundbreaking decision its fellow tech giants may soon follow as China imposes rules to curb excessive work and protect millions of blue-collar workers from exploitation.The Beijing-based ride-hailing giant announced the creation of the union on an internal forum last week without specifics, according to people familiar with the matter. Didi drivers -- mostly part-time and lacking full employee benefits -- will li

  • COVID-19 didn't hurt Social Security or Medicare as much as experts feared, report finds

    The annual report from the trustees of the Social Security and Medicare programs released on Tuesday gave the first comprehensive look at how much the coronavirus pandemic affected those two pillars of America's social safety net.

  • FACT FOCUS: Trump, others wrong on US gear left with Taliban

    The Taliban have seized both political power and significant U.S.-supplied firepower in their whirlwind takeover of Afghanistan, recovering guns, ammunition, helicopters and other modern military equipment from Afghan forces who surrendered it. While the U.S. spent $83 billion to develop and sustain Afghan security forces since 2001, most of it did not go toward equipment.

  • Euro zone unemployment falls as expected in July

    Euro zone unemployment fell as expected in July as 350,000 people found jobs compared to the previous month, the European Union's statistics office Eurostat said on Wednesday. Eurostat said the unemployment rate in the 19 countries sharing the euro fell to 7.6% of the workforce, in line with economists' consensus in a Reuters poll, from 7.8% in June. This meant there were 12.334 million people registered as unemployed in the euro zone in July, down from 12.684 million in June.

  • Is rural America becoming a new Confederacy?

    Is rural America becoming a new Confederacy?

  • Biden ally disagrees that Afghanistan pullout will free up resources to counter China

    President Biden wants to get out of Afghanistan partly to turn America’s attention elsewhere. But one of the President’s allies says it might not be that simple.

  • Biden infrastructure plan takes on EV charging’s inequality problem

    The Biden administration has an ambitious $7.5 billion plan to expand electric vehicle charging to underserved areas, but it must first overcome a host of obstacles that have discouraged private investment in more equitable charging networks. The experience of California - the U.S. state with the largest number of EVs and the most advanced charging infrastructure - shows how challenging it will be to achieve the goals in the $1 trillion infrastructure spending proposal Biden wants Congress to pass. California has poured more than $2 billion into a variety of EV incentive programs over the last years, which include policies to promote equity in distribution of chargers.

  • ‘Spiral into crisis’: The U.S.-China military hotline is dangerously broken

    The Pentagon just had its first virtual meeting with China's military. But former officials warn the communications gap could lead to war.

  • Trump reportedly told donors he hopes GOP voters get vaccinated because 'we need our people'

    Trump reportedly told donors he hopes GOP voters get vaccinated because 'we need our people'

  • Zambia’s “calculator boy” president is going to have to disappoint many of his voters

    For Zambians though, what they are keenly watching for is to see if the man who ran under the slogan, “Bally (rich father) will fix it” can indeed fix Zambia.

  • U.S. manufacturing sector edges up in August - ISM

    The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Wednesday its index of national factory activity inched up to 59.9 last month from a reading of 59.5 in July. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in manufacturing, which accounts for 11.9% of the U.S. economy. Manufacturing is holding up even as spending is rotating back to services from goods because of vaccinations against COVID-19.