Megacap stocks are dominating index returns this year
Megacaps have been dominating this year. Yahoo Finance Markets Reporter Jared Blikre breaks down the charts to show how the trends have shifted from before the pandemic.
The Dow Jones rallied as stocks popped on retail data. Arm stock rocketed on its IPO. Cathie Wood loaded up on a beaten down tech stock.
Airbnb Inc. is in the spotlight. On Sept. 5, New York City implemented what Airbnb calls a "de facto ban" on the short-term rental platform. The number of short-term listings on Airbnb in New York City, one of the platform's top markets, has seen a significant decline. And according to "Rich Dad Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki, a major shift in the real estate landscape is on the horizon. "Airbnb to lead real estate market crash," he said in a recent post on X, formerly Twitter.
Alnylam stock tumbled Thursday after a split advisory panel recommended the Food and Drug Administration approve its heart disease treatment.
If you keep money in a regular savings account you will generally owe federal income taxes on the interest that is earned. You'll pay taxes at your regular rate the year interest is earned, whether or not you withdraw from the account.
"If long yields keep climbing, it will leave a mark on valuations, per the discounted cash flow model (DCF), regardless of earnings. It all suggests that the secular bull market for equities is in its twilight," Jurrien Timmer said.
The glory days of real estate investors buying and flipping homes for quick profits seem to have hit a roadblock. It appears that investors are now losing on approximately one out of every seven homes they sell. In certain U.S. cities, sky-high house prices and elevated mortgage rates have diminished homebuyer demand, forcing investors to sell homes at a loss. A recent report by Redfin reveals that in March, investors lost money on roughly 13.5% of the homes they sold, while only 4.8% of overall home sales resulted in losses.
Nvidia and Meta Platforms earnings are expected to more than double in 2023. Others on this list will see far stronger growth.
Let's take a moment to talk about opportunity, share price, and risk/reward considerations. These are some of the factors investors must consider when moving into penny stocks – and we haven't even touched on the fundamental soundness of the company or its business model. Penny stocks – as their name suggests, they once traded for just a pennies per share, but these days are considered those equities trading at less than $5 – are a challenging market niche.
The UAW is at the tipping point of triggering one of the largest labor strikes in history. Who stands to win or lose?
Investors have been betting that the Federal Reserve won't hike interest rates at its next meeting.
Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Visa Inc. (V), Chubb Limited (CB) and HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA).
It isn’t just Tesla founder Elon Musk that thinks workers (or more specifically, remote workers) are “lazy”, Frontier Airlines chief executive, Barry Biffle, recently weighed in on the debate.
Shares of British chipmaker Arm surged on Thursday after debuting on the public markets.
Digital media and marketing software firm Adobe beat estimates for its fiscal Q3 but disappointed with its sales outlook.
Real estate stands as a cornerstone of wealth generation, and as 19th-century British philosopher and economist John Stuart Mill once, said, "Landlords grow rich in their sleep." Landlords don't merely collect rental income; they also reap the rewards of property value appreciation. While it's nice to collect monthly rental income from an investment property, being a landlord does come with hassles.
(Reuters) -General Motors said Thursday it hiked its contract offer to a 20% wage hike for U.S. autoworkers - including 10% in the first year - in a bid to avoid a strike that is set to begin at 11:59 p.m. if no deal is reached. The targeted actions against selected auto plants would be the United Auto Workers' first-ever simultaneous strike against the Detroit Three carmakers. Ford Motor also confirmed it had earlier offered a 20% hike and other benefits.
Card firm Visa is in discussions with stockholders to possibly allow big banks to exchange up to half their class B shares, which don't trade publicly, into NYSE-listed shares.
With the third quarter winding down, and the final quarter of the year almost upon us, it’s time to take stock of stock markets. Where are we likely to go in the next few months, and what are the likely forces to impact trading? In some recent comments on CNBC, Citi strategist Scott Chronert lays out his own belief that we’re likely to see some further gains. Chronert first points out that fears of a hard recession have faded, or as he puts it, “We’ve been pricing in a soft landing since the fir
(Bloomberg) -- Three months after its July 2022 debut on the Nasdaq, FaZe Holdings Inc. threw an exclusive party at a San Diego nightclub, hiring the rapper Travis Scott to promote its stable of video-game stars and YouTube personalities.
How much does it cost to insure an electric car and is EV insurance more expensive than a traditional auto insurance policy?