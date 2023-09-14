U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,505.10
    +37.66 (+0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,907.11
    +331.58 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,926.05
    +112.47 (+0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,866.63
    +25.79 (+1.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.77
    +2.25 (+2.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.90
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.92
    -0.26 (-1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0645
    -0.0089 (-0.83%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2880
    +0.0390 (+0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2411
    -0.0080 (-0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.4570
    +0.1110 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,579.40
    +345.26 (+1.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    570.19
    +5.75 (+1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,673.08
    +147.09 (+1.95%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,168.10
    +461.58 (+1.41%)
     

Megacap stocks are dominating index returns this year

Akiko Fujita and Eyek Ntekim

Megacaps have been dominating this year. Yahoo Finance Markets Reporter Jared Blikre breaks down the charts to show how the trends have shifted from before the pandemic.