Meme stock investors reflect on the past two years of trading since 2021 frenzy
Yahoo Finance markets reporter Ines Ferre spoke with several meme stock investors about how their investments have fared since the trading frenzy in 2021.
STOCKSTOWATCHTODAY BLOG Lucid stock was soaring Friday, a move that is being attributed to unconfirmed rumors that the company could be acquired. Lucid (LCID) stock started moving just after noon Friday, and had nearly doubled, to $17.
Lucid (LCID) shares soared as much as 88% on Friday and were repeatedly halted for volatility following speculation that Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund is considering buying a remaining stake in the luxury electric vehicle startup.
Nio (NYSE: NIO), a stock that rode the electric vehicle (EV) hype in 2021, turned out to be among the biggest losers in 2022 -- it plunged 69% last year. At current prices, Nio could be a rare opportunity to buy a growth stock in a fast-growing industry. Here are the three biggest reasons why Nio stock is a solid buy right now for 2023.
Through the close of yesterday's trading session, shares of Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) seemed to be on track end the week lower than they began. As of 2:12 p.m. ET, shares of Canoo are up 8.5%, having retreated from their earlier rise of 13.4%. After the market closed yesterday, Canoo announced that Ken Manget had been appointed chief financial officer, replacing Ramesh Murthy, who had served as the interim CFO.
Zacks.com users have recently been watching Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.
AT&T (NYSE: T) reported earnings this week, and while there was steady growth, a high dividend yield, and strong cash flow, the company continues to pay the price for previous investments. Travis Hoium, Jason Hall, and Jon Quast discuss the company's operations and why they're hesitant to buy the stock.
Let's see if some analysis can provide the answer to whether or not investors should consider SoFi stock right now. Today, while student financing remains a major part of its business, it offers a broad array of services, such as personal banking, investing, credit cards, and mortgages.
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has been a money machine for his shareholders since taking the reins in 1965. Through this past weekend, he's presided over a nearly 3,800,000% increase in the value of Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A).
Asia's richest man is rocked by a U.S. short-seller's allegations of fraud and money laundering.
Let's not try to jinx things by calling attention to this, but Cathie Wood's on a roll this year. The largest of the exchange-traded funds she runs at Ark Investment Management is up nearly 23% this month. Wood added to her existing stakes in Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA), and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) yesterday.
Like many fintech companies, this innovator wasn't spared amid the market's turmoil in 2022.
Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ( NYSE:ZIM...
What happened Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) shot 5.1% higher as of 2:05 p.m. ET on Friday after growth investing star Cathie Wood revealed continued active purchases of the telemedicine pioneer's stock on Thursday.
In this video, I will be discussing three stocks that I believe are solid long-term investments. I chose these companies based on growth, profitability, and competitive advantages, among other metrics.
Energy Transfer LP (ET) shares have started gaining and might continue moving higher in the near term, as indicated by solid earnings estimate revisions.
Shares of EV stocks traded sharply higher this week as some relatively good news came out of the industry. Earnings from Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) certainly helped, but rumors of a buyout did as well. The biggest mover was Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID), which is up 128% since last Friday's close as of 2 p.m. ET, Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) is up 30.8% in that time, and EVgo (NASDAQ: EVGO) is up 17.5%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Two of the companies best-positioned to succeed through this strategy are Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Consumers know Roku best for its players and televisions that bring all streaming channels onto one platform. Roku initially drove its stock much higher through such a strategy, but reopenings and an ad slowdown have taken the air out of Roku's balloon, sending the stock down by more than 90% from its all-time high.
Two-year U.S. Treasury notes were yielding 4.22% early Friday, while 10-year Treasury notes were yielding 3.56%. A lower long-term interest rate means investors expect to profit when a slowing economy causes the Federal Reserve to change its policy and push interest rates down. Bond prices move in the opposite direction and long-term prices are more sensitive.
In today’s digital world, there will always be a need for cybersecurity. Too many of our essential systems, everything from the upper levels of government and finance to the automation systems that run the traffic lights, depend on online connections for us to ignore the basics of securing our computer networks. Recent events, including the ongoing questions about election integrity, deep macroeconomic volatility, and the Russian war in Ukraine, have simply underscored the importance of cybersec
Swings higher across battered and bruised technology stocks that faltered last year are making January’s price look a lot like 2021’s rally.