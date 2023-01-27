Meme stock investors reflect on the past two years of trading since 2021 frenzy

Motley Fool

Shares of EV stocks traded sharply higher this week as some relatively good news came out of the industry. Earnings from Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) certainly helped, but rumors of a buyout did as well. The biggest mover was Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID), which is up 128% since last Friday's close as of 2 p.m. ET, Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) is up 30.8% in that time, and EVgo (NASDAQ: EVGO) is up 17.5%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.