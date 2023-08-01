U.S. markets closed

Mercedes-Benz seeks to 'grow fast' on zero emission vehicles: USA CEO

Seana Smith and Luke Carberry Mogan

In its earnings beat, Mercedes-Benz reports that EV sales have increased 600 percent year-over-year. While car buyers remain hesitant on full EV adoption due to charging range anxieties, the German automaker hopes to maintain an "aggressive plan" as it rolls out more electric vehicles. Mercedes-Benz USA CEO Dimitris Psilakis joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the EV growth outlook in the U.S. and its charging infrastructure partnership with six other EV makers.