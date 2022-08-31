U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,955.00
    -31.16 (-0.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,510.43
    -280.44 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,816.20
    -66.93 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,848.80
    -6.79 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.03
    -2.61 (-2.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,721.50
    -14.80 (-0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    17.86
    -0.43 (-2.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0051
    +0.0032 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1330
    +0.0230 (+0.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1610
    -0.0045 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.9590
    +0.2100 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,226.36
    +306.82 (+1.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    478.76
    -5.94 (-1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,284.15
    -77.48 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,091.53
    -104.05 (-0.37%)
     

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg continues to struggle in pitching the metaverse

Tech editor Dan Howley outlines how Meta executives continue to struggle in selling the necessity of metaverse platforms to consumers and partnerships.

