Meta exec on election misinformation: 'We are getting better" at fighting it

The White House brought together representatives from tech giants including Meta (META), Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), and Alphabet (GOOGL) to discuss artificial intelligence risks. As part of the event, the companies agreed to voluntary safeguards to better manage the risks posed by AI.

Meta's President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg attended the meeting. After its conclusion, Clegg joined Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith and Allie Garfinkle to shed light on what was discussed.

One of the big concerns about AI is how it could be used to spread misinformation or disinformation in a way that could impact an election. Clegg says that Meta's systems, including the ones related to AI, will "tackle" malicious or nefarious content "regardless of where its created, whether it's created by a human being or by a machine." Clegg adds that Meta has spent $16 billion over the last few years on defensive and protective systems and that "tens of thousands of people working on this around the clock."

When asked about the 2024 U.S. elections, Clegg points out that Meta has a large user base around the world and, as a result, is constantly having to prepare for elections, saying that "with each election we learn more, because it's a very adversarial space." "I do think we are getting better. We have constant practice in doing this," Clegg adds.

