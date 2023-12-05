Meta faces $600 million lawsuit from Spanish media

Associated Press Finance

Warren Buffett's company decided not to move forward with an expedited trial on its bribery allegations against the billionaire Haslam family in January under the strict conditions a judge set, but it will still be able to raise those concerns then as a judge considers the Haslams' rival claim that Berkshire Hathaway tried to depress the Pilot truck stop chain's earnings. Both the Haslams and Berkshire have accused each other of trying to manipulate the profits at the nation's largest truck stop chain because those numbers will determine how much Berkshire has to pay if the family decides to sell its remaining 20% stake in the business next year as expected. The Haslams argue that Berkshire is trying to keep earnings down with an accounting change at Pilot while Berkshire says that Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam tried to bribe executives at the truck stop chain his family used to run to inflate earnings at the company.