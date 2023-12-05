Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,569.78
    -24.85 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,204.44
    -41.06 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,185.49
    -119.54 (-0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.02
    +19.37 (+1.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.18
    +0.14 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    2,057.40
    +15.20 (+0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    24.98
    +0.07 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2880
    +0.0620 (+1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2643
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.0560
    -0.1010 (-0.07%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    41,878.24
    +1,689.44 (+4.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    863.51
    +4.80 (+0.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.96
    -16.39 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,939.69
    -291.58 (-0.88%)
     

Meta faces $600 million lawsuit from Spanish media

Reuters Videos

STORY: A group representing 83 Spanish media outlets has

filed a $600 million lawsuit against Meta Platforms

citing unfair competition in the advertising

market in a case that could impact the entire EU

The complainants include Prisa, which

publishes Spain’s main newspaper El Pais

The lawsuit alleges Meta Platforms violated

EU data protection rules between 2018 and 2023

saying its Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp platforms

collected personal user data without express consent

and that ads designed using that data

constitute unfair competition

Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment

