Meta & Google benefiting for turmoil at X, formerly Twitter: Analyst

Elon Musk posted on X that soon users will be able to use the app to make video and audio calls. Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg (META) probably isn't worried about the announcement, says Jefferies Senior Analyst Brent Thill. "I think the market is big enough. I think users go to the platforms for different reasons," Thill explains, adding that Meta's platform is very "sticky." Thill says advertisers are moving their ad dollars from X to other platforms, "in all of our checks Google and Meta are taking market share away from them." Thill goes on to say that users are staying on Google (GOOGL) and Meta's platforms and, as a result, they are gaining advertiser market share, "Google and Meta are in really phenomenal positions." Advertisers "are not going to the other platforms," Thill says.