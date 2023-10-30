Meta introduces ad-free subscription service in the EU

Meta (META) has launched a paid, ad-free subscription tier in Europe for its social media platforms Facebook and Instagram. The subscription will cost $10 per month for web access and $13 per month for mobile access. While concerns remain around data collection practices across various social media platforms, Meta states this subscription tier is a step towards enhancing user security and privacy.

Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith and Brad Smith explore the potential consumer investments in this subscription tier and its impact on Meta's revenue.

