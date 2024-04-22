Meta opens up Quest operating system, Embracer Group to split

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta (META), took to Instagram on Monday to reveal the details of "Meta Horizon OS." Zuckerberg announced that the software platform designed to power the company's Quest virtual reality headset lineup will now be open for software developers to build applications and other hardware tailored for the operating system.

Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down the details of Meta's announcement. He also provides insights into Embracer Group (EMBRAC-B.ST) splitting into three companies.

This post was written by Angel Smith