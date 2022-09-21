Meta reportedly aims to cut costs by 10% within the next several months

U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,789.93
    -66.00 (-1.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,183.78
    -522.45 (-1.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,220.19
    -204.86 (-1.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,762.16
    -25.35 (-1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.09
    -0.85 (-1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,682.40
    +11.30 (+0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    19.60
    +0.42 (+2.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9850
    -0.0122 (-1.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5100
    -0.0610 (-1.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1282
    -0.0099 (-0.87%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.9900
    +0.2870 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,948.60
    -105.52 (-0.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.71
    -3.16 (-0.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.64
    +44.98 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,313.13
    -375.29 (-1.36%)
     
