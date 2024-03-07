Advertisement
Meta stock hits record high as ad business thrives

Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton

Meta Platforms (META) shares reached a record high during Thursday's intraday trading session, driven by the company's robust advertising revenue. Notably, PDD (PDD) —the parent company of the rapidly growing e-commerce platform Temu —has emerged as one of Meta's top advertisers, spending an impressive $2 billion on advertising across Meta's platforms.

