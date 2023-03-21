Meta stock rises on Morgan Stanley upgrade
Yahoo Finance Live anchors Julie Hyman and Brad Smith discuss Morgan Stanley’s Overweight rating on Meta stock.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last year directed government-backed Saudi National Bank to make a $1.5 billion investment in Credit Suisse that his financial advisers harbored doubts about.
Bank runs and extreme market volatility – are the shades of 1929 upon us? Probably not, the current situation, while dangerous, is unlikely to trigger an economy-wide depression. The real test, at least according to David Kelly, JPMorgan’s chief global strategist for asset management, will come on Wednesday, at the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate policy meeting. The central bank will have to determine which risk is more urgent, persistent high inflation or a bank crisis, and adjust its rece
The crisis of confidence in banks will soon enter its third quarter. This crisis of defiance, the most serious since the Great Financial Crisis of 2008 caused by subprime mortgages, gives no signs that it will calm down anytime soon. There's Silicon Valley Bank, the bank that started it all.
The Dow Jones rallied 325 points Tuesday on Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's comments. The Fed meeting will kick off Tuesday.
Analysts don't usually tell investors to sell S&P 500 stocks. So when they do, it's wise to pay attention.
Reuters Credit Suisse Bondholders Enraged As $17B Of AT1 Debt To Be Written Down To Zero: What It Means Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) said 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.24 billion) of its additional tier 1 (AT1) debt, a type of bond, will be written down to zero on the orders of the Swiss regulator FINMA as part of its rescue merger with UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS). The decision by the Swiss regulator would mean AT1 bondholders may be left with nothing while shareholders, who sit below bonds in
New York Community (NYCB) announces its acquisition of $38 billion in assets and $36 billion of liabilities of Signature Bank. This is expected to strengthen its earnings and balance sheet position.
Palo Alto Networks and Salesforce lead this list of 16 top-rated growth stocks eyeing 50% to 439% EPS growth this year.
(Bloomberg) -- For decades, Switzerland has sold itself as a haven of legal certainty for bond and equity investors. The collapse of Credit Suisse Group AG revealed some unpleasant home truths. In the race to secure UBS Group AG’s purchase of its smaller rival over the weekend, the government invoked the need for stability and emergency legislation to override two key aspects of open markets: competition law and shareholder rights. Then bondholders discovered that $17 billion worth of so-called
JPMorgan's 2008 rescues ended up costing the bank $19 billion.
(Bloomberg) -- Bank failures, market turmoil and ongoing economic uncertainty as central banks battle high inflation have increased the chances of a “Minsky moment,” according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Marko Kolanovic.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndCredit Suisse’s Fate Was Sealed by Regulators Days Before UBS DealUS Studies Ways to Guarantee All Bank Deposits If Crisis ExpandsThe
The crisis of confidence affecting regional banks poses a serious risk to the economy, the billionaire entrepreneur warns.
Efforts to reassure the public that First Republic is safe have so far been unsuccessful as bank's shares plunge.
Warren Buffett's company doesn't see diversity as a critical component of board selection. Now it wants directors to invest in Berkshire shares.
High inflation, a banking crisis, rising interest rates, and geopolitical tensions...
First Republic Bank led financials higher early Tuesday as regulators work to soothe fears of a bank crisis. UBS, regional bank stocks rise.
Malikie Innovations Ltd will buy the patents and pay $170 million in cash on deal closing, and another $30 million three years later. BlackBerry will also get annual cash royalties from the profits generated from the patents, relating to its messaging and wireless networking among others. Malikie is a newly formed unit of intellectual property monetization firm Key Patent Innovations Ltd.