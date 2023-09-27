Meta unveils new AR/VR headseat, smart glasses

At the Meta Connect 2023 event, Meta (META) announced its new AR/VR headset, the Meta Quest 3 for $499, along with its Ray-Ban smart glasses.

Yahoo Finance Tech Editor Dan Howley breaks down the features and price point of the new mixed reality headset, as well as how Meta is competing with other companies, such as Apple (AAPL) and Sony (SONY) in the gaming space.

