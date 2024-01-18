Meta's Sheryl Sandberg to exit from seat on board

Meta Platforms (META) announced that former Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg will not seek re-election to the company's board in May, bringing an end to her 14-year tenure in a central leadership role at the tech giant. Sandberg has served on Meta's board since 2008, working closely alongside CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Yahoo Finance's Bradley Smith and Seana Smith break down the details.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith.