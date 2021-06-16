Mexican soccer league Club Necaxa offers 1% ownership stake in NFT auction
Al Tylis, Club Necaxa Co-Owner joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss Necaxa’s NFT and stake in a Mexican Soccer Team.
Al Tylis, Club Necaxa Co-Owner joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss Necaxa’s NFT and stake in a Mexican Soccer Team.
The Canadian men advanced to the final round of World Cup qualifying for the first time in 24 years after one of the worst concessions in goalkeeping history.
The stars of the tournament are making snap decisions as to which products they are happy being on show with them
The model left little to imagination in a barely-there cropped tee worn without a bra
Cristiano Ronaldo has been praised by anti-obesity campaigners for removing two bottles of Coca-Cola during a European Championship press conference before declaring: “Drink water.” Ronaldo’s public show of disdain for one of the biggest sponsors of the tournament has gone viral on social media, forcing Uefa to consider whether to continue to place the products in front of one of the world’s greatest players. Caroline Cerny, Alliance Lead at Obesity Health Alliance told Telegraph Sport: “Junk fo
Ronaldo has built a reputation as one of the hardest workers in the game, taking his fitness obsessions to another level in order to push his top playing days well into his late 30s.In a move likely to anger the sponsor, the Juventus and Portugal forward glanced to the side before moving two glass bottles away from his position and saying "drink water" to the media while his microphone was still turned off before disapprovingly saying: "Coca-Cola!".
Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri on Tuesday praised his former Inter Milan coach Roberto Mancini for turning Italy into possible Euro 2020 title challengers despite a lack of obvious star players.
Coca-Cola shares dropped after soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo moved two Coke bottles and gestured for people to drink water at press conference.
Here’s everything you need to know about the crucial Group A match at Euro 2020
England defender Tyrone Mings insists his team will not give up kneeling in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Euro 2020 after Britain's Home Secretary criticised their "gesture politics".
A Korn Ferry Tour Monday Qualifier in Kansas got heated.
The G.O.A.T. is serving some serious summertime vibes ahead of the Olympics.
Major championship winner Jim Furyk weighs in on the upcoming Ryder Cup.
No description available
There’s a belief that players reluctant to get the COVID vaccine will have a change of heart if/when a high-profile NFL player who hasn’t been vaccinated suddenly isn’t available to play in a key game due to a COVID diagnosis. Maybe they don’t need to wait for it to happen in the NFL. The news [more]
Jordan Spieth battles a right heel injury as he prepares for a punishing US Open layout at Torrey Pines, where he began seeing major improvements in his game in January.
Bachelor Nation, you won't expect this twist.
Manchester United have reportedly made an offer for Ronaldo which could see Pogba move to Juventus.
John Marinatto, the Big East commissioner during a tumultuous period of conference realignment across college sports, has died. Providence College, Marinatto's alma mater and the school where he began a long career in college sports, said he died Saturday. Marinato was living in the Providence, Rhode Island, area at the time of his death.
The Patriots think Cam Newton is way ahead of where he was in his first year with the team, but they aren’t putting all of their quarterback eggs in one basket. New England picked Mac Jones in the first round in April and they’ve been giving him first-team work this offseason along with Newton. On [more]
via Facebook A knock-down, drag-out battle royale between more than a dozen parents and coaches at a kids’ Little League game could result in criminal charges against some of those involved, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported. Video of the brawl in Stanton, Kentucky posted to Facebook showed at least 12 adults involved, many of them shouting obscenities.Children on the teams, ranging from 5 to 7 years old, were said to be left in tears after the violent melee derailed a planned trophy and meda