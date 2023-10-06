MGM cyber attack, e.l.f. Beauty upgrade: Top Tickers

MGM Resorts (MGM) claims the cyberattack that targeted it last month could cost the hotel-casino operator $100 million, but will have little impact on the company's fourth quarter. According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, the company is refusing to pay the ransom to the hackers, despite recommendations from the FBI.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) have received an upgrade from Jefferies from "Hold" to "Buy", as the price target becomes $115 a share.

Yahoo Finance Anchors Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton break down all the details of these top tickers. For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.