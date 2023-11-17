Miami has the highest inflation rate of metro areas in US

Bureau of Labor Statistics data revealed that the Miami-Fort Lauderdale metro area has the highest inflation rate out of all metro areas in the US. This was likely due to an influx of people migrating towards warmer weather and lower taxes, boosting demand for housing and energy. Yahoo Finance anchors Akiko Fujita and Rachelle Akuffo break down the data and what it means for the metro area going forward.

AKIKO FUJITA: Well, CPI data was flat this month. But in some metro areas, inflation is still going strong. Miami has the highest inflation rate of any US metro area. The city's annual inflation rate is 7.4%, more than double the national average.

What's driving this inflation? Well, more people moving into the area, chasing better weather and lower taxes, boosting demand for homes and energy. Large financial firms like Blackstone and Citadel setting up some outposts in the area, also contributing to higher prices.

So this comes after South Florida promised to become a financial center dubbing itself Wall Street South. And Rachelle, it wasn't just Wall Street South. They also were really, really active in bringing in all the tech money.

But look, I mean, this is something that we have seen in so many different cities. When it is booming-- you know, people talk about San Francisco now. But you think about early on-- Seattle is another one.

It was about sort of the money, the property really being driven higher by those companies that were coming in. The millionaires that were coming in, and setting up shop there. So not entirely surprising. It is interesting to me, though, that the argument initially to go to Miami was about being more cost competitive with the lower taxes that were involved in Florida. But if you're BlackRock, you're probably fine.

RACHELLE AKUFFO: And it's one of those things, like, be careful what you wish for, because look at where Wall Street is located. In New York City, one of the most expensive cities to live in the world, it comes with a cost. Look at Silicon Valley. Look at the costs that came up from there.

So if a lot of these people who had more money, they wanted to make their dollar stretch a bit further relocating to Florida, even though you're seeing a lot of-- you're seeing a lot of return to office. But a lot of people who relocated to Florida still staying there. And all those big paychecks pushing up inflation.

People have that money to spend. You wonder how that's influencing the local economy that their ability to be able to keep up with these prices.

So it's that double-edged sword. You get the weather. You know, you get the income-- tax-free income there. But inflation sticking around a lot longer than expected there.

