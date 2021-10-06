Michael Dell learned these lessons from Steve Jobs and Bill Gates

Dell Technologies Chairman & CEO Michael Dell joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss his relationship with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

Video Transcript

- You write about getting to know people like Bill Gates and Steve Jobs in the 1980s as your company began to grow. What did you learn from each one of them?

MICHAEL SAUL DELL: Well obviously, very different people. And I mean, Steve had this kind of a incredible idealism, which turned out to be super powerful as he pursued various projects. I got to know him better when he was at NeXT and he was trying to get us to work with his NeXT operating system after they decided to just be a software company. And you have to admire the idealism, really, that led to all of the incredible breakthroughs later on with the iPad and the iPhone many years later.

And Bill obviously, super smart, unbelievably technical. And very tenacious and determined. And persistent as a business person. So we had a partnership with Microsoft, still do, in a big way. And it was fun to see both of their trajectories. I mean, one of the things I learned from both of them was something I didn't want, which was they were both about 10 years older than I am. And they weren't married. And to me, I didn't want to wake up and be 35 years old and not married. That would have been a very sad existence for me. So I wanted to get married and did when I was 24, fortunately. And that's worked out great.