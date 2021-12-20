Micron stock is up following a solid Q1 earnings release
Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the numbers from Micron Technology's Q1 earnings release.
Technology, education and property companies are shedding employees, dimming the job prospects for college graduates.
You've worked hard all your life, so you deserve to enjoy yourself in retirement. However, when you live on a fixed income, it's important to keep track of where every dollar is going and not spend...
The option strategy on AMD stock is called a protective collar and is used to preserve capital while also maintaining some exposure to additional potential gains.
Shares of Chilean lithium mining stock Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE: SQM) melted down on Monday, down 13% as of 10:30 a.m. ET. You can blame Bank of America for that -- and the voters of the nation of Chile. Yesterday, in a historic upset, former Chilean student activist Gabriel Boric was elected Chile's new president -- and at just 35 years of age, the youngest and least experienced president in Chilean history.
Economically sensitive issues, including big index funds, could enter a correction in January that favors aggressive short sales.
(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s lira posted its biggest gain in decades Monday, rebounding from a record low in the same day after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government announced extraordinary measures to bolster a currency rocked by repeated cuts to central bank interest rates in the face of accelerating inflation.Most Read from BloombergModerna’s Third Dose Boosts Antibodies Against OmicronS&P 500 Has Biggest Three-Day Drop Since September: Markets WrapBilly Joel NYC Show Going Ahead; Quebec Clo
In this article, we’ll discuss Jim Cramer’s most favorite tech stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of Cramer’s background and tech stocks, and go directly to read Jim Cramer’s 5 Most Favorite Tech Stocks to Buy Now. Jim Cramer is one of the most prominent names in the investment world. His […]
Paul Schatz, Heritage Capital President, joins Yahoo Finance to talk about what he thinks is to blame for the falling stock market.
Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021
Semiconductor star Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is tumbling along with the rest of the market this afternoon, down 2% as of 11:45 a.m. ET. Right now, according to DigiTimes, this is more of a threat to companies like Qualcomm, Broadcom, and Skyworks Solutions, rather than Nvidia per se. In the long term, that could be bad for Nvidia if it shrinks the market for graphics chips in general.
Rocket Companies looks to send investors a message that it no longer wants to just be thought of as a mortgage player.
(Bloomberg) -- Cruise LLC Chief Executive Officer Dan Ammann had a slate of meetings on Dec. 16 when he got an early afternoon call from General Motors Co. CEO Mary Barra. She told Ammann he was being dismissed from the robotaxi startup that GM controls through a majority stake, say people familiar with the events.Most Read from BloombergModerna’s Third Dose Boosts Antibodies Against OmicronS&P 500 Has Biggest Three-Day Drop Since September: Markets WrapBilly Joel NYC Show Going Ahead; Quebec Cl
When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, focus on those with rising relative price strength. One stock that fits that bill is Cleveland-Cliffs, which had its Relative Strength (RS) Rating upgraded from 76 to 83 Monday. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength.
AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) was a rare outperformer last week after Morgan Stanley analyst Simon Flannery upgraded his rating on the stock from ‘equal-weight’ to overweight. The stock gained 6.95% on Thursday, its biggest one day gain in months - although the stock price is still down nearly 20% for the year. Flannery said price weakness had created an opportunity and upgraded his rating, though he lowered the price target from $32 to $28.
Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) set their all-time high back on Jan. 11, when they traded at $66.99 at some point during the day. Clearly it has been a rough year for Nio, which has been hit by COVID-19 shutdowns, supply chain challenges, and a lull in its new-product cycle that allowed competitors to gain ground. Nio will begin shipping its long-awaited ET7 sedan in March, followed in September by the one-size-down ET5, which was revealed on Saturday. Meanwhile, its order books remain strong, its customer satisfaction is high, and there are signs that it may have put the worst of the supply chain woes in the rearview mirror.
Shares of fintech leader Block (NYSE: SQ) -- the artist formerly known as Square -- dropped in Monday morning trading. You can blame investment bank Wedbush for that. Coronavirus worries are tanking the stock market this morning, and coronavirus worries make up a big part of why Wedbush just cut its price target on Block stock by 24%, to $190 a share.
Stock picker and hedge manager Cathie Wood made some serious waves last year, when her ARK Innovation ETF outperformed the S&P 500 by an order of magnitude. From the pandemic trough in March to the end of 2020, the S&P gained 68%, while Wood’s flagship fund surged ahead by 153%. It was an astounding performance. Wood made smart choices last year, targeting tech companies, remote connections, and telehealth for investment. All of those segments saw big gains in business during the lockdown phases
A funny thing happened after Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) reported earnings this morning -- and I mean funny strange, not actually funny. With the cruise company heading into its still-pandemic-plagued fiscal fourth quarter 2021, analysts had forecast that it would lose $1.28 per share despite taking in $1.34 billion in revenue -- but it seems Carnival managed to miss on both the top and bottom lines. Revenue for the quarter was only $1.29 billion, and the company reported a generally accepted accounting principles loss of $2.31 per share.
The content delivery network veteran's expanding product portfolio impressed a key Wall Street analyst.
The folks at Bespoke say the day after an ugly Monday selloff, with drops of at least 1%, tend to be followed by a comparatively strong Tuesday performance.