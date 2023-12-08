Micron strikes union deal for Idaho chipmaking plant

Semiconductor company Micron (MU) has reached a deal with unions to build a $15 billion chipmaking plant in Idaho, according to a report from Bloomberg. The move could give the company an advantage to when it comes to getting subsidies from the Chips and Science Act.

Yahoo Finance’s Madison Mills and Brad Smith weigh in on the deal and the US’ stake in the global chipmaker market.

