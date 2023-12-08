Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 5 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,605.13
    +19.54 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,244.78
    +127.40 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,407.95
    +67.96 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,881.93
    +13.68 (+0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.25
    +1.91 (+2.75%)
     

  • Gold

    2,024.60
    -21.80 (-1.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.66
    -0.40 (-1.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0786
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2240
    +0.0950 (+2.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2558
    -0.0035 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.9770
    -0.2140 (-0.15%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    43,854.61
    +250.62 (+0.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    906.34
    +9.63 (+1.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,574.86
    +61.14 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,307.86
    -550.45 (-1.68%)
     
Breaking News:

US adds nearly 200,000 jobs in November as unemployment rate ticks down

Micron strikes union deal for Idaho chipmaking plant

Brad Smith and Eyek Ntekim

Semiconductor company Micron (MU) has reached a deal with unions to build a $15 billion chipmaking plant in Idaho, according to a report from Bloomberg. The move could give the company an advantage to when it comes to getting subsidies from the Chips and Science Act.

Yahoo Finance’s Madison Mills and Brad Smith weigh in on the deal and the US’ stake in the global chipmaker market.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Advertisement