Microsoft is the 2021 Yahoo Finance Company of the Year

Early indications about the severity of the new Omicron coronavirus variant are “encouraging,” President Joe Biden’s chief medical advisor said on Sunday. Dr. Anthony Fauci said that while it remains too early to draw any conclusions, preliminary reports suggest that the Omicron strain might result in less severe COVID infections compared with the Delta variant which is now the dominant one in the U.S. Thus far, it does not look like there’s a great degree of severity to it, Fauci said in an interview on CNN’s State of the Union.