Microsoft is the 2021 Yahoo Finance Company of the Year
Lucid (LCID) shares opened 12% lower on Monday after the high-end electric vehicle startup revealed it received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over its recent tie-up with a special purpose acquisition company.
The market is nervous about omicron. Cramer says it's time to pounce.
Many growth stocks took a hit in the recent weeks, and SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) has not been spared, as it dipped over 35%. As the stock reaches toward the yearly lows, we'll look into the current state of the ownership and reflect on the recent moves made by the insiders and institutions.
Early indications about the severity of the new Omicron coronavirus variant are “encouraging,” President Joe Biden’s chief medical advisor said on Sunday. Dr. Anthony Fauci said that while it remains too early to draw any conclusions, preliminary reports suggest that the Omicron strain might result in less severe COVID infections compared with the Delta variant which is now the dominant one in the U.S. Thus far, it does not look like there’s a great degree of severity to it, Fauci said in an interview on CNN’s State of the Union.
For the past 12 years, investing in growth stocks has been a moneymaking strategy. Historically low lending rates and an accommodative Federal Reserve have allowed fast-paced companies to thrive. Back in 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of JPMorgan Chase, released a report that compared to performance of publicly traded companies that initiated and paid a dividend between 1972 and 2012 to stocks that didn't pay a dividend over the same period.
The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.
Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Global Equity Fund” third-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -1.31% was recorded by the fund for the third quarter of 2021, trailing its Benchmark, the MSCI World Index, which returned 0.09% for the same period. You can […]
Look closer, however, and it's clear that the prices of many smaller growth stocks, and even some top-tier companies, are hovering around 52-week lows. Investors that follow the electric vehicle (EV) industry are probably wondering if the tech sell-off affects growth companies like Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Nio (NYSE: NIO). Daniel Foelber (Lucid): It seems like a distant memory now, but it was only in August and September when share prices of Lucid were struggling to stay above $20 a share as early investors cashed out.
The deal is “a natural combination of two like-minded, challenger brands," said Darin Harris, CEO of Jack in the Box.
Shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) sank 38.3% in November, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Digital Turbine published its Q2 results on Nov. 2, delivering sales and earnings for the period that came in ahead of the average analyst estimates. Digital Turbine posted non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.44 on revenue of $310.2, while the average analyst estimate had called for adjusted per-share earnings of $0.39 on revenue of $306.5 million.
Cruise pricing has never been a better deal for consumers in some cases. But cruise companies can’t afford for that dynamic to last.
Believe it or not, the stock of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has done basically nothing over the past year and half. Looking underneath the hood, AWS accelerated 39% versus 37% in the prior quarter and 29% in the prior-year period. Operating margins came in over 30%, despite Amazon's heavy investments in growth.
Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis Opportunity Fund” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In the year-to-date period through July 31, Davis Opportunity Fund returned 23.32%, outperforming the S&P 1500 Index’s 18.07% return. You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings […]
Citigroup has named Applied Materials as its top chip pick for next year, with Lam Research and Nvidia rounding out the bank’s top three stocks in the semiconductor sector in 2022. The bank is now favoring semiconductor capital equipment companies, which supply devices and components used in the production of computer chips. Applied Materials (ticker: AMAT) is the best-exposed equipment pick for 3-D devices as well as heterogeneous computing, which describes systems that use multiple processors, according to Citi.
Rising quarterly payouts and above-average yields make these dividend stocks worthy of your immediate attention.
Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) sank 12.5% in November, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The biotech company published better-than-expected third-quarter earnings in the month and provided an update on its product pipeline, but its stock sold off amid bearish momentum for the broader market. Catalysts weighing on the stock market last month included rising Treasury bond yields, ongoing supply-chain issues, and the threat that the emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant would create additional economic disruptions.
U.S. equities have reversed course this month because of inflationary pressures, the omicron variant, and year-end tax-loss harvesting. Dividend stocks are always worth owning as part of a well-rounded portfolio. Equities that dole out regular dividends to shareholders, after all, can smooth out the rough patches during volatile periods in the market.
You really need to see several years out to make a bet on a company's future. A shift from internal combustion engine vehicles to electric vehicles is one such trend. Three stocks -- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), and QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) -- are among those that could benefit from the growth in electric vehicles.