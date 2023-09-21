Microsoft AI CoPilot: 'We want it to be everywhere you need it,' VP says

Microsoft (MSFT) unveiled a lineup of new Surface laptops alongside its AI-driven Copilot. Copilot is designed to serve as a personal assistant, appearing when users require its assistance. With continued usage, Copilot will adapt to individual needs.

"We want it to be everywhere you need it," Microsoft's Corporate Vice President of Modern Life, Search and Devices, Yusuf Mehdi tells Yahoo Finance. The hope is that users shift away from reliance on apps and "overtime you're gonna end up going just to your Copilot."

Yahoo Finance Tech Editor Dan Howley interviews Yusuf, delving into the capabilities of Copilot, how it's meant to work, and the security features designed to safeguard users.

