Yahoo Finance breaks down what you need to know from Microsoft and Google's earnings

Microsoft and Alphabet earnings: Here's who is winning the AI race, Twitter users say

Yahoo Finance's Daniel Howley joins Brad Smith and Seana Smith to discuss what Twitter has to say about the earnings reports for Alphabet (GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT), AI, and the future for ad sales on Yahoo Finance's After the Call.

The recent earnings calls of Google, also known as Alphabet, and Microsoft have sparked discussions on their performance, with some analysts pointing out that Google's call was a "snooze fest" compared to Microsoft's high-energy, AI-focused presentation, said Howley.

Yahoo Finance put out a poll on Twitter to ask their viewers on who they think is winning the AI race. Daniel Howley reveals the results that might surprise you. Watch the video to learn more.