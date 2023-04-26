Microsoft, Alphabet ramp up search engine rivalry as both Big Tech companies report earnings
Yahoo Finance’s Daniel Howley joins the Live show to break down quarterly earnings for Microsoft and Alphabet.
Enphase Energy (ENPH) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 13.22% and 0.36%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
A new study conducted by finance professors from the University of Florida shows the potential value of ChatGPT in predicting stock market movements. See More: A Healthier Alternative to Coffee & Energy Drinks: Pureboost Gives You Energy Without The Burnout and Exhaustion In the study, over 50,000 news headlines about companies dating back to October 2021 were fed to the chatbot, which evaluated whether the news was good, bad or irrelevant to the company's stock prices. Using sentiment analysis,
Boeing reported mixed Q1 results, beating on top line revenue but missing on profit. It's boosting output of its 737 Max planes despite a recent production issue.
CEO Badri Kothandaraman said high interest rates seem to be making solar power less attractive to customers in several states.
The S&P 500 could blow past its previous highs and potentially tack on another 5% this summer, Bank of America said.
Despite the early recovery seen at the start of the year, following 2022’s resolute bear, a sustained bull rally has failed to materialize since. Weighed down by an uncertain global economic backdrop and the prospect of a recession, market conditions have been volatile, with investors seeking clear signals on the market’s direction. Well, according to Carson Group chief market strategist Ryan Detrick, there are plenty of them flashing brightly right now. In contrast to those predicting rough day
Just when you thought the S&P 500 banking crisis was over, tanking financial stocks remind investors the crisis still rages.
"Bootstrapping" strategies like wholesaling have exploded in popularity, but an investor who owns over 1,250 units shares why they won't work in 2023.
Investors initially cheered on the results of Delta Air Lines and United Airlines. Since the releases, the euphoria seems to have faded, with shares of both companies facing selling pressure.
Zurn Water (ZWS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 20% and 7.59%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
The bank is now fighting for its survival, after its strategy of winning over wealthy clients with huge mortgage loans went wrong.
Thermo Fisher (TMO) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 1.62% and 1.35%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
AbbVie, the maker of the best-selling drug of the 21st century, likely will say earnings plummeted in the first quarter after it lost the exclusive right to market its blockbuster biologic, Humira.
The Electric-vehicle start-up said its Ocean SUV has been certified for sale by European regulators. Regional deliveries will start May 5. U.S. Deliveries are to follow.
Thermo Fisher's first-quarter adjusted earnings meet analysts' expectations even as Covid-19 testing revenue falls sharply.
Charles Schwab and TD Ameritrade have similar features and product offerings. TD Ameritrade has a small edge over Schwab, though Schwab acquired TD Ameritrade in 2020.
The Dow Jones rose Wednesday, as Microsoft surged on earnings. Tesla stock was downgraded. And Facebook earnings are next.
Rising average net interest spread supports AGNC Investment's (AGNC) Q1 earnings. However, the rise in the weighted average cost of funds acts as a headwind.
First Solar's (FSLR) Q1 results are likely to reflect a positive impact of solid bookings and the strong sales volume of modules. However, higher costs may have partially dampened the bottom line.
(Bloomberg) -- Netflix Inc. lost more than one million users in Spain in the first three months of 2023 according to market research group Kantar, a sign that the streaming giant’s crackdown on password-sharing could face pushback.Most Read from BloombergTesla Drops Model Y Starting Price Below the Average US VehicleQuants Are ‘Out of Ammo’ for Buying Stocks, Goldman WarnsUK Blocks Microsoft’s $69 Billion Activision Deal First Republic Bank to Weigh Up to $100 Billion in Asset SalesBRICS Draws M