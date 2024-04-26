Microsoft, Alphabet: Wall Street bullish on Big Tech, Q1 results

Wall Street analysts are exhibiting bullish sentiment toward tech giants Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT) in the wake of their respective first quarter earnings reports. Prominent firms such as Oppenheimer, Barclays, and Jefferies have increased their price targets for Alphabet's stocks. Similarly, analysts at Wells Fargo and JPMorgan have raised their price targets on Microsoft.

This surge of positive analyst commentary has propelled both stocks higher in Friday's trading session.

Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Seana Smith break down the details.

This post was written by Angel Smith