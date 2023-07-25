Microsoft becoming 'Death Star' of tech while optimizing faster into AI: Strategist
Microsoft shares are falling despite posting an earnings beat; the tech company is reporting slowing growth in its Azure cloud segment while it is "swimming out of its lane" and innovating faster than its competitors in the AI space. Baird Technology Desk Sector Strategist Ted Mortonson analyzes Microsoft's path forward in integrating artificial intelligence into its infrastructure, while taking a look at Google-parent company Alphabet's earnings and digital advertising revenues.