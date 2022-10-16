Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella weighs in on the cloud

Motley Fool

Since hitting their respective all-time highs between mid-November and the first week of January, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have plunged by as much as 22%, 26%, and 34%, through Oct. 10, 2022, and are firmly in the grips of a bear market. Regardless of whether you're a tenured or new investor, bear markets can be scary. Of course, history also shows that buying during these bear market dips is the smartest thing patient investors can do.