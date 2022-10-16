Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella weighs in on the cloud
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaks to Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley about how cloud technology can help companies compete in a tough economic environment.
Since hitting their respective all-time highs between mid-November and the first week of January, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have plunged by as much as 22%, 26%, and 34%, through Oct. 10, 2022, and are firmly in the grips of a bear market. Regardless of whether you're a tenured or new investor, bear markets can be scary. Of course, history also shows that buying during these bear market dips is the smartest thing patient investors can do.
(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. shares tumbled about 50% from their all-time high, amid a broader selloff in the US stock market that has hit growth and technology companies especially hard. Most Read from BloombergRolex Prices to Drop Further as Supply Surges: Morgan StanleyDiesel Hits Chaos Mode in Fresh Blow for Global EconomyNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandSecret Service Minimized Threats Before Jan. 6, Documents ShowThe electric vehicle-maker’s shares closed down 7.
These diversified natural-resource giants have solid balance sheets, earnings, and dividends. All that they need is a rebound in commodity prices.
(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard left open the possibility that the central bank would raise interest rates by 75 basis points at each of its next two meetings in November and December, while saying it was too soon to make that call.Most Read from BloombergRolex Prices to Drop Further as Supply Surges: Morgan StanleyDiesel Hits Chaos Mode in Fresh Blow for Global EconomyNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandSecret Service Minimized
Elon Musk says that his company SpaceX cannot fund Starlink services in Ukraine in perpetuity because it’s too expensive. In a tweet on Friday Musk claimed the “burn is approaching $20 million a month”. In the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in late February, SpaceX transferred Starlink terminals, the satellite-powered distributed internet service operated by SpaceX, in part to help keep Ukraine’s military defend itself against the invasion by its nuclear-armed and territorially ambitious neighbor.
Investors were surprised by the big rally in the stock market on Thursday, but Friday brought another dose of reality and disappointment. After having posted monumental gains despite high readings on inflation, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) closed at its worst level of the year, and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) gave up most of their advances from earlier in the week. One of the biggest stock stories of the past several years has been Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).
McDonald’s Corp (NYSE: MCD) said its Board of Directors approved a 10% increase in quarterly cash dividend to $1.52. The dividend is payable on December 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2022. The new dividend of $1.52 per share is equivalent to $6.08 annually. Also Read: McDonald’s Temporarily Defeats Black Franchisees’ $1B Bias Lawsuit The company has raised its dividend for 46 consecutive years since paying its first dividend in 1976. McDonald’s held